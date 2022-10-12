'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dead: family

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in "Murder, She Wrote," died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 96.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles... just five days shy of her 97th birthday," a statement widely quoted in US media said.

The British-born star, who found fame and fortune in a variety of memorable roles on television, was also a hugely successful stage actress, netting five Tony Awards.

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury," the family statement said.

"She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."