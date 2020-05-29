UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murdered Libya Smuggler's Family Kill 30 Migrants In Revenge: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:31 AM

Murdered Libya smuggler's family kill 30 migrants in revenge: ministry

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The family of a Libyan smuggler killed by migrants have taken revenge by killing 26 Bangladeshis and four Africans, the country's UN-recognised government said Thursday.

The killings took place in the town of Mezdah, some 150 kilometres (95 miles) south of the North African country's capital Tripoli, the interior ministry said.

It said the 30-year-old smuggler had been killed by "clandestine migrants" for unknown reasons.

In revenge, members of his family killed 30 migrants.

Eleven other migrants, whose nationalities it did not specify, were injured and admitted to hospital in Zentan, 170 km southwest of Tripoli, it said.

The ministry vowed to track down the migrants' killers and bring them to justice.

The fall and killing of veteran dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising sparked years of chaos that traffickers have exploited to turn Libya into a key route for illicit migration towards Europe.

Several thousand migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and Asia are stranded in Libya in horrifying conditions.

Their situation has become even more critical since eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an assault on Tripoli in 2019, followed this year by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Interior Ministry Europe Tripoli Libya 2019 Dictator Family From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

19 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.