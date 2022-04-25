UrduPoint.com

Murdoch Launches TalkTV Channel With Trump's Interview

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Murdoch launches TalkTV channel with Trump's interview

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's "TalkTV" launches in Britain on Monday, entering a crowded news market but leveraging his star interviewer's familiarity with trash-talking former US president Donald Trump.

The network will start airing at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) and, after an opening hour of news and discussion, will feature outspoken journalist Piers Morgan interviewing Trump for the programme "Uncensored".

A promotional clip appeared to show the former US president storming off after being challenged about his claims the 2020 US election was "stolen" from him.

Trump, in a statement, claimed Morgan had tried to "unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me". But the journalist said "it will all be there" when broadcast.

TalkTV will air on regular television in Britain and on streaming platforms, as well as YouTube.

Morgan's show will also be shown on FoxNation in the United States and Sky News Australia, both of which are part of Murdoch's global media empire.

TalkTV will use a stable of journalists from Murdoch's News UK operation, including The Times and The Sun, and will show video broadcasts of the group's existing TalkRadio.

The company launched another radio station, Times Radio, in June 2020 as an alternative to the BBC's news and current affairs station Radio 4.

The latest industry listening figures showed Times Radio's audience fell by 21 percent over the last two quarters of 2021.

TalkTV itself will be up against another newcomer, the right-wing GB News, whose audience has steadied at a low base after a shaky start in June 2021.

