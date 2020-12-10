UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muriel Goal Books Atalanta Spot In Last 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Muriel goal books Atalanta spot in last 16

Amsterdam, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Atalanta secured a return to the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday following a 1-0 win at Ajax that sent the Italians through as Group D runners-up behind Liverpool.

Substitute Luis Muriel struck the decisive goal five minutes from time, shortly after the dismissal of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in Amsterdam, as Atalanta won their fifth successive away game in the competition.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side had required just a point in their final game to edge Ajax to second place.

They were just minutes away from reaching last season's semi-finals on their Champions League debut before conceding two late goals to Paris Saint-Germain in the 'Final Eight' in Lisbon.

Four-time winners Ajax have now failed to progress from the group stage for the seventh time in their past eight appearances, and will drop into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Eighteen-year-old forward Brian Brobbey made his Champions League debut for Ajax, replacing the injured Lassina Traore in an attack also missing David Neres.

Atalanta, whose Serie A game at Udinese at the weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, left Josip Ilicic, their leading scorer during their run to the 2019-20 quarter-finals, on the bench.

Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon sliced wide for Atalanta from 20 yards following a Duvan Zapata lay-off in a cautious first half, with Brobbey removed at the break following an accidental collision with team-mate Nicolas Tagliafico.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had a penalty appeal dismissed after he was barged by Remo Freuler before Davy Klaassen drilled at the legs of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierliugi Gollini following a subtle flick from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp.

Teenager Gravenberch was sent off 10 minutes from time for a second yellow after catching Atalanta captain Papu Gomez with his trailing arm, and Muriel promptly delivered the fatal blow as he ran onto Freuler's pass and rounded Andre Onana before slotting home.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Liverpool Amsterdam David Lisbon Progress From PSG Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

26 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

41 minutes ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

1 hour ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

2 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

2 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.