Murray And Venus Williams Handed Wimbledon Wildcards

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Murray and Venus Williams handed Wimbledon wildcards

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Andy Murray and Venus Williams -- who have won seven Wimbledon singles titles between them -- have been given wildcard entries for this year's championships.

Britain's Murray won the second of his two Wimbledon titles in 2016 but due to persistent injury problems is ranked 124, which is outside the cut-off for direct qualification.

The 34-year-old beat Frenchman Benoit Paire at Queen's on Tuesday in his first singles match since March.

Five-time champion Williams, 40, will be competing in her 90th Grand Slam and is ranked 103rd in the world.

Her French Open campaign came to an early end when she was beaten in the first round by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

