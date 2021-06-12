UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray Faces France's Enfant Terrible Paire In Tough Queen's Opener

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Murray faces France's enfant terrible Paire in tough Queen's opener

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray has been given a tough draw as he bids to get match-fit for Wimbledon with a first round clash against France's enfant terrible Benoit Paire at key warm-up tournament Queen's.

Murray has won Queen's a record five times and the 34-year-old Scot will be playing his first singles tournament since March.

It gets underway on Monday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered a groin injury ahead of the Miami Open in March and pulled out of the French Open after experiencing further discomfort.

Paire will be a tough first round opponent for Murray, who was given a wild card entry, though how much of a challenge may depend on what mood the Frenchman is in.

Paire has upset the authorities to such an extent with his outspoken behaviour that in April the French Tennis Federation took the extraordinary step of barring him from the Tokyo Olympics.

Should Murray beat him he is likely to play top seed Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the second round.

Murray enjoyed a rousing return to Queen's two years ago after hip surgery winning the doubles with Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

However, injuries have dogged him since then.

He has only played three tour-level singles matches since October.

He practised with leading players in Rome last month as well as featuring in two doubles contests.

Wimbledon, the third grand slam of the year, gets underway at the All England Club in London on June 28.

Murray last won Wimbledon in 2016 and, hampered by fitness issues, he hasn't reached the second week of a grand slam since 2017.

Related Topics

Tennis World France London Rome Tokyo Miami Italy March April May June October 2017 2016 Olympics All From Top Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

15 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of DS/TS, rain forecast fo ..

2 minutes ago

40 held, drugs & weapons seized in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Industrial output surges 68.07pc in April, 12.84 p ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs110,500 tola

2 minutes ago

UK to explore 'virtual trial' of US diplomat's wif ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.