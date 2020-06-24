UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray 'not Expecting Much' After Winning Return

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Murray 'not expecting much' after winning return

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Andy Murray insists he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday.

Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January 2019 at the US and French Opens in the next few months.

The Scot had career-saving hip surgery in 2019, before his latest long-term injury layoff due to a pelvic injury.

Murray showed plenty of signs of rustiness, but was still too good for world number 211 Liam Broady to win 6-2, 6-2 at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

"Rightfully so," said Murray of his low expectations. "I've had many injury problems, I'm very slow now so not expecting much.

"For a first match in seven months, I have not been practising that much, I have not been doing that well in practice matches, it was alright."Next up Murray faces British number two Kyle Edmund on Wednesday.

"I'd be surprised if I manage to come through that one," added Murray.

Related Topics

Tennis World Brits January 2019 From Andy Murray Kyle Edmund

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

41 minutes ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

56 minutes ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

S.Africa says economy to shrink 7.2% in 90-year lo ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.