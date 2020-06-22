UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray Plans To Play Both US, French Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Murray plans to play both US, French Open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Andy Murray is hoping of making a return to Grand Slam tennis at both the US and French Open later this year.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since November with a pelvic injury, but will return in an all-British tournament hosted by his brother Jamie Murray this week.

Murray will face Liam Broady at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton on Tuesday.

The Battle of the Brits gives Murray the chance to get some competitive action under his belt ahead of the planned August resumption of the ATP tour before two Grand Slams come in quick succession.

The US Open is set to take place behind closed doors from 31 August, with the French Open starting on 27 September.

Some leading players, including Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, have questioned whether they will head across the Atlantic to play at Flushing Meadows.

However, Murray is happy to return to New York for his first Grand Slam since the 2019 Australian Open, even if it means limiting the number of his team who can travel with him.

"Playing the Grand Slams would be my priority," said the Scot. "The schedule is tricky and I understand the reason why it is like that.

"I don't mind what the situation is, providing it is safe.

"If I was told I could take one person with me, for example, you can make that work. I'd probably go with a physio and some coaching could be done remotely." Murray is yet to draw up a schedule of which events he will play in preparation for the Slams, but is hoping an extended layoff will help his body fully recover from a number of serious injuries.

The 33-year-old had career-saving hip surgery in 2019, before his latest long-term injury layoff.

Murray had been planning a return in March before the coronavirus pandemic brought the tour to a halt.

"My hip has been feeling better for probably the past three or four weeks," he added.

"Right now, I feel a little bit more confident because I've had more training under my belt, more practice. In March time, I'd only been practising for four or five weeks since I'd had the issues."

Related Topics

Tennis Brits New York Rafael Nadal March August September November 2019 Australian Open From Andy Murray US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French Ambassador to Represent Country at Parade i ..

36 minutes ago

Second Wave of COVID-19 Less Likely in Netherlands ..

36 minutes ago

NATO May Have Satellite Data From MH17 Crash Site ..

36 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecution Jumps to Conclusions About Buk M ..

36 minutes ago

US Senator Demands Probe Into Firing of Prosecutor ..

36 minutes ago

France's Macron, Le Pen Stay Ahead as Presidential ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.