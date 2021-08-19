UrduPoint.com

Murray Remains Optimistic After ATP Cincinnati Setback

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Murray remains optimistic after ATP Cincinnati setback

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Andy Murray's wild card run at the ATP Cincinnati Masters ended on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

The Scotsman, who has been struggling to re-establish himself on tour after his latest injury -- a groin problem -- lost the second-round contest in one and three-quarter hours to the player who knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon.

Murray fired a respectable 11 aces to the 17 of his ninth-seeded opponent in the first-time meeting while saving four break points.

"This week was fairly positive. I played much better than at Wimbledon and the grass season," he said.

"This week my body felt good, even if hardcourts are not easy on the body.

"Physically I was tired after some of the long rallies, but I felt fine.

" The 34-year-old said the only factors that would make him reconsider his comeback were "if my body doesn't feel good " or "my tennis starts going backwards." The two-time Cincinnati winner, ranked 105th, owns 14 career Masters 1000 titles, the most of any man in a field missing the "Big 3" trio of Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic -- all 20-time Grand Slam champions.

Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov joined Murrray in defeat as the Russian exited 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 to Canada's 12th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The winner will next face Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini for a quarter-final place.

Former champion Grigor Dimitrov reached the third round over Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-5.

str/js

Related Topics

Tennis Russia Canada Fine Man Cincinnati Poland Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Silver All Wimbledon

Recent Stories

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

2 minutes ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

8 minutes ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

8 minutes ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

8 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Governmen ..

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

8 minutes ago
 Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakis ..

Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakistan's support in evacuation ef ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.