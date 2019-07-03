UrduPoint.com
Murray, Serena Form Dream Team For Wimbledon Mixed Doubles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:00 AM

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Andy Murray will team up with Serena Williams to play in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, his management team announced Tuesday.

Murray, who is gradually returning to tennis after major hip surgery, will join forces with Williams in an all-star partnership when the draw is announced on Wednesday.

The Scot is already entered into the men's doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

