UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murray, Serena Form Wimbledon Mixed Doubles Dream Team

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Murray, Serena form Wimbledon mixed doubles dream team

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Andy Murray and Serena Williams will form a mixed doubles dream team at Wimbledon, his management announced Tuesday, as he gradually returns to tennis following career-threatening surgery.

Murray, who is easing his way back into the sport following a radical hip resurfacing, will join forces with Williams in an all-star partnership when the draw is announced on Wednesday.

The Scot is already entered into the men's doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The two-time Wimbledon champion's partnership with seven-time winner Williams will make them instant favourites for the title.

"We're a lot alike on the court.

I've always liked that about him," Williams said of her fellow former world number one.

"His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That's something I've always respected about him. His fitness, everything.

"To do what he's done in an era where there's so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it. He's actually one of the few. There's so many things to be admired."She added: "Above all, he really stands out, he really speaks up about women's issues no matter what. You can tell he has a really strong woman in his life. I think above all that is just fantastic."Some 64 pairings compete in the mixed doubles, which is disputed over the best of three sets.

Related Topics

Tennis World France Male Women All Best Court Wimbledon Andy Murray Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

2 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

1 hour ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

1 hour ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

1 hour ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

1 hour ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.