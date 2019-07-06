UrduPoint.com
Murray, Serena Mixed Debut At Wimbledon Postponed

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Andy Murray and Serena Williams's debut as a mixed doubles pair at Wimbledon was postponed on Friday, officials announced.

The multiple Grand Slam winners were due to face Andreas Mies of Germany and Chile's Alexa Guarachi in the first round.

However, with singles matches on Centre Court and Court One running late, the All England Club decided to postpone the widely-anticipated match which is expected to take place on Saturday.

