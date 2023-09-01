Murray served reality check with heavy US Open defeat

New York, Sept1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Andy Murray conceded he might "need to accept" he is no longer capable of reaching the latter stages at Grand Slams after a demoralizing straight-sets loss to Grigor Dimitrov in the US Open second round.

The 36-year-old Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, produced a flat display in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to 19th seed Dimitrov, and has not been past the last 32 at a major in six years.

"It's obviously disappointing, to not play how you would like, you know," said Murray, who hit 45 unforced errors and just 16 winners Thursday.

"But maybe I need to accept that, you know, these events, I had the deep runs and everything that I felt like I'm capable of, they might not be there, as well." A three-time Grand Slam champion and eight-time runner-up, Murray has not been close to replicating his best since a litany of injury problems that threatened to end his career.

He missed the Cincinnati Open earlier this month with an abdominal problem sustained the previous week in Toronto, but felt he arrived in New York playing at his highest level since 2017.

"I'm aware of what I'm doing, it's unbelievably challenging to play at the highest level as I am now," said Murray.

"Some days it's harder than others. But yeah, today is obviously a really disappointing defeat, and probably the manner of it as well. I fought hard enough but just didn't play well enough.

"Ultimately these are the events that you want to play your best tennis in, and, you know, create more great moments and didn't do that this year."