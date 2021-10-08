UrduPoint.com

Murray Thanks Instagram Followers After Return Of Wedding Ring, Shoes

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Murray thanks Instagram followers after return of wedding ring, shoes

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Andy Murray thanked his Instagram followers for spreading the word Thursday after his missing wedding ring was returned along with his used shoes in the wake of a social media appeal.

"Would you believe it -- ring and the shoes have come back home!" the three-time Grand Slam winner said in a post from Indian Wells, where he's preparing to compete in the WTA and ATP Masters tournament this week.

"They still smell horrific," he added of the sneakers, "but I'm back in the good books" Murray had asked for help on social media earlier, saying he'd left his tennis shoes -- which were stinky after a day of practice in the California desert -- underneath his car to dry out overnight only to find them vanished when he returned in the morning.

And it was only when his physio asked about his wedding band that he realised he had left the ring tied to his footwear.

"I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes while I'm playing because I can't play with it on my hand," Murray said.

So, yeah, my wedding ring's been stolen as well. Needless to say, I'm in the bad books at home, so I want to try to find it."Murray didn't detail precisely how the ring and shoes came to be returned, although he said he'd exchanged "a few calls" with hotel security.

"Huge thanks for all the messages and sharing the story," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

Related Topics

India Tennis Social Media Hotel Marriage Car Turkish Lira Post All From Instagram Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th October 2021

46 minutes ago
 UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutra ..

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutrality

7 hours ago
 WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

10 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

10 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

10 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.