Murray Unsure Of Injury 'severity' Ahead Of Wimbledon

Published June 12, 2022

Murray unsure of injury 'severity' ahead of Wimbledon

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Andy Murray admitted he was unsure of the "severity" of the injury which restricted him during Sunday's Stuttgart final defeat to Matteo Berrettini with Wimbledon just two weeks away.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner, went down 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to his Italian opponent.

"I don't know the severity of it. I need to have it checked out and hopefully everything will be alright," said 35-year-old Murray.

Murray required treatment on court by the trainer during Sunday's match.

The British star had been hit by a groin problem earlier this year having also had career-saving hip surgery in 2019.

"I had some pain in the abdomen when I was serving (second half of the match). That's never happened before," added the Scot, who was playing in the 70th final of his career.

Murray said he will not know more until doctors in London take a look and gave no indication if he would front up for the start at Queen's Club next week.

"I won't know anything until I get it (injury) checked out. It's tough to say anything about the next weeks." With Wimbledon starting on June 27 -- 14 days away -- time is ticking for Murray to regain match fitness.

"I've played a lot of matches, probably the most I've played on grass since 2016 (and his second Wimbledon title).

"It's been a long time since I've played nine matches in 14 days. So it's probably normal that I feel some stuff in my body.

Murray described reaching his second final of the season after Sydney in January as "a good week".

"It was not the way I would have wanted to finish, I felt I was playing well enough to win."

