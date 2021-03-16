UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musah Opts For US, Rejects England Advances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Musah opts for US, rejects England advances

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah committed his international future to the United States on Monday, rejecting interest from England, Ghana and Italy.

The New York-born 18-year-old, who had represented England at various junior levels and was also eligible to play for Ghana and Italy, said in a statement he wanted to play for the country of his birth.

"I think it was pretty clear for me to decide to play for the United States," Musah told the US Soccer Federation's official website.

"First of all, I think it makes sense to represent the country I was born in. The moment I decided to play for the United States came one day when my heart told me that this was the best place for me.

"The project that we have now and for the future is so exciting, and it's a great pleasure to be able to be a part of that. I can't wait to get started." Musah had been on the England Football Association's radar for years, first playing for England Under-15s while playing for Arsenal's youth academy.

He played more than 30 times for England at youth level but speculation about his future intensified last year when he accepted an invitation into US coach Gregg Berhalter's senior squad during a friendly window.

Musah featured for the US in a 0-0 draw against Wales in November, before starting in the 6-2 win over Panama on November 16.

England manager Gareth Southgate and England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd had both said publicly they hoped Musah would opt to play for England.

Musah joins a US squad which is brimming with emerging talent such as Borussia Dortmund teenager Gio Reyna, Barcelona's Sergino Dest, Juventus's Weston McKennie as well as the likes of Chelsea's Christian Pulisic.

"It's exciting with such a young squad," Musah said.

"It's nice to compete against so many great players for spots. It's exciting to see what we can do together. I'm sure we're going to be able to do great things." US coach Berhalter could not hide his delight at securing Musah's commitment.

"Yunus is an exceptional talent," Berhalter said. "For his age, it's impressive what he can do. When the group first met him, we were immediately drawn to his personality and what a great person he is.

"When you see him play, you realise there is a ton of talent as well. We're really excited, because not only is Yunus a player for today, he's a player for the future."

Related Topics

Football Young Nice Valencia Barcelona Wales Italy Panama United States Ghana November Christian All From Best Chelsea Arsenal Coach Juventus Borussia

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

41 minutes ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

42 minutes ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

42 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

42 minutes ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

42 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.