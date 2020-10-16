Musetti, 18, makes semi-finals at ATP Sardinia event

Cagliari, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Italian 18-year-old Lorenzo Musetti reached the semi-finals of the Sardegna Open on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Yannick Hanfmann.

Musetti is the youngest ATP tour semi-finalist since compatriot Jannik Sinner at last year's European Open in Antwerp.

"It's amazing. Last week, I was playing in Parma and losing to Frances (Tiafoe), a great player," Musetti told atptour.com.

"I was thinking of coming here and trying to go as far as I could, but I am living my best moments in Sardinia. I am playing my best tennis here.

" Musetti, who made the third round in Rome last month, will meet Serbia's Laslo Djere for a place in the final. Djere beat Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4.

Serbian lucky loser Danilo Petrovic, the world number 166, defeated Argentina's Federico Delbonis 7-6 (7/3), 6-1.

Petrovic replaced top seed Fabio Fognini in the main draw after the Italian tested positive for coronavirus.

He will face wild card Marco Cecchinato in the other semi-final.

Cecchinato, a 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist, overcame Spanish fourth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.