UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musetti, 18, Makes Semi-finals At ATP Sardinia Event

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Musetti, 18, makes semi-finals at ATP Sardinia event

Cagliari, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Italian 18-year-old Lorenzo Musetti reached the semi-finals of the Sardegna Open on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Yannick Hanfmann.

Musetti is the youngest ATP tour semi-finalist since compatriot Jannik Sinner at last year's European Open in Antwerp.

"It's amazing. Last week, I was playing in Parma and losing to Frances (Tiafoe), a great player," Musetti told atptour.com.

"I was thinking of coming here and trying to go as far as I could, but I am living my best moments in Sardinia. I am playing my best tennis here.

" Musetti, who made the third round in Rome last month, will meet Serbia's Laslo Djere for a place in the final. Djere beat Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4.

Serbian lucky loser Danilo Petrovic, the world number 166, defeated Argentina's Federico Delbonis 7-6 (7/3), 6-1.

Petrovic replaced top seed Fabio Fognini in the main draw after the Italian tested positive for coronavirus.

He will face wild card Marco Cecchinato in the other semi-final.

Cecchinato, a 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist, overcame Spanish fourth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Related Topics

Tennis World Parma Rome Argentina Czech Republic Serbia 2018 Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

46 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

46 minutes ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

46 minutes ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

46 minutes ago

Kashmir's accession to be decided by its people: M ..

46 minutes ago

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.