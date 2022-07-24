UrduPoint.com

Musetti Survives Alcaraz Comeback To Win Maiden ATP Title

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Musetti survives Alcaraz comeback to win maiden ATP title

Hamburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti held off Carlos Alcaraz in a dramatic final to win his first ATP Tour title at the clay-court event in Hamburg on Sunday.

The 20-year-old saw five match points come and go in the second set before eventually securing a 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-4 victory.

"I have no words because it was a roller-coaster until the end," Musetti said.

"I had so many match points. Carlos was so good on the match points, (I had) so many chances." Alcaraz, who will be the youngest player to break into the world's top five since Rafael Nadal in 2005 on Monday, missed out on a sixth ATP title as he lost a final for the first time.

The Spanish teenager looked to be heading for a straight-sets defeat, but saved two match points when Musetti served for the title when leading 5-4 in the second set.

The world number 62 missed another three match points in the tie-break, but finally got over the line at the sixth time of asking 50 minutes later.

"Of course I was really upset (after missing match points), but I tried to not show my opponent my reaction," Musetti, who was playing in his first ATP final, said.

"I tried to forgive (myself for) all the match points and all the points (when) I couldn't do it."

Related Topics

World Hamburg Rafael Nadal Sunday Event All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

22 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

22 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

22 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.