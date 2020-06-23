UrduPoint.com
Museum, Galleries And Cinemas To Reopen In UK From 4 July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:40 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Museums, galleries, and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from 4 July in England, as the country continued to ease restrictions against the novel corona-virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on Tuesday (June 23) about further steps as he is expected to lower a 2-meter social distancing rule in the country.

The normalization in the UK on the other hand continues as most of the shops opened last week. The reopening of non-essential retailers in England led to a 51% surge in sales, according to new data.

The owners and entrepreneurs in the food and drink sector are waiting to hear the government's decision on social distancing measures and the opening date for their venues.

The death toll from the corona-virus outbreak in the UK reached 42,647 as 15 more fatalities were reported on Monday (June 22)The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global corona-virus cases, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

