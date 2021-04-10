Musgrove blanks Rangers with first no-hitter in Padres' history

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Joe Musgrove tossed the first no-hitter in San Diego's 53-year franchise history as the Padres blanked the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Friday night.

The 28-year-old right hander struck out 10 batters and threw 112 pitches in his second start of the Major League Baseball season.

The Padres were the only MLB team not to have recorded a no-hitter. Since joining the league as an expansion team in 1969, the Padres had gone 8,205 games without a no-hitter.