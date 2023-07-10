Open Menu

Mushahid Lauds China Media Group For Promotion Of Pak-China Friendship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman, Senate's Defense Committee, Mushahid Hussain Syed has paid rich tributes to the China Media Group's urdu service for playing an important role in the promotion and development of China-Pakistan friendship.

"My first contact with China was also due to the Urdu service of Radio Peking. Today, when there is a lot of news and information everywhere, China Media Group's Urdu service is playing an important role in the development of relations between the two countries," he said in an interview with China Media Group's Urdu Service.

Mushahid Hussain Syed has recently led a high-level parliamentary delegation to China.

While talking about the important measures proposed by the President of China Xi Jinping, Belt and Road Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, he said that these initiatives will help mankind in the present era and provide sustainable solutions.

He said that the way China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping helped and guided the world, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, is admirable.

The changes that the world is witnessing today are the major changes that have occurred in the hundred years. They can be countered only through collaborative thinking, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation. Unilateralism, protectionism, and factional politics have no place in today's world.

He said that Pakistan’s great philosopher poet Allama Iqbal had predicted the leadership role of China in his poems a hundred years ago and today it is proving to be true under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that President Xi Jinping has always talked about dialogue between civilizations, mutual respect and learning from each other.

The best way to deal with the challenges facing the world today is to respect each other, respect the development path chosen by all countries and abandon the Cold War mentality.

He said that the present century is the century of Asia and Asia is offering solutions to the problems faced by the world under the leadership of China.

China is promoting peace in the world and the Chinese diplomacy under the leadership of President Xi Jinping brought great news to the world at the beginning of the current year.

Diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran have been restored through the mediation of China. The Arab League looks united once again. The President of Palestine has been invited to visit China and the voice of Palestine has been strengthened.

In addition, Chinese Foreign Minister visited Pakistan and started a new era of friendly neighbor diplomacy between China, Pakistan and Afghanistan and between China, Pakistan and Iran which will start a new era of development and stability in the region.

He said that today, it is a matter of happiness that the decisions of Asia are being made within Asia.

In this way, a successful meeting of Central Asian states was hosted under the leadership of China.

China is not only promoting peace and development in the region, but is also playing its role in solving the problems faced by other countries and regions of the world. China is also playing a positive role in Russia-Ukraine conflict resolution.

Mushahid Hussain Syed described the Chinese-style modernization as an excellent development model.

He said that in China's development journey, all people are taken forward, the best example of which is China's glorious victory in the war against poverty.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said that thanks to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, there has been remarkable progress in the fields of infrastructure, energy, employment, health and education in Pakistan in the last ten years.

