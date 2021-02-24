UrduPoint.com
Musiala, 17, Makes Surprise Start For Bayern At Lazio

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :England Under-21 midfielder Jamal Musiala was a surprise inclusion for holders Bayern Munich in their starting line-up for Tuesday's Champions League last 16, first leg at Lazio.

The 17-year-old is making only his second start in Europe this season filling the attacking midfield role behind Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

Musiala replaced Thomas Mueller, who is sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.

Germany star Leon Goretzka lines up alongside Joshua Kimmich in defensive midfield, the former starting for the first time since contracting coronavirus in late January.

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi deployed Lucas Leiva as a holding midfielder in front of a back three.

He also started with two attacking midfielders in Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic supporting strikers Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa.

Lazio (3-5-2) Pepe Reina; Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Mateo Musacchio; Lucas Leiva, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA) Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1) Manuel Neuer; Niklas Suele, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Referee: Orel Grinfeeld (ISR)

