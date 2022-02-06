ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The music classes at the Sindh Regional Office of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) are in progress with full swing.

According to an announcement, PNCA local folk artists will train young emerging musicians.

PNCA will also plan to organize music classes for young artists at regional offices. Folk artist Bag Chand Lakhani lauded PNCA for announcing special music classes for young artists of Sindh.

