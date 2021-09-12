UrduPoint.com

Music Classes In Full Swing At Theater Wallay

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

Music classes in full swing at Theater Wallay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The enchanting 'Music Classes' is in full swing here at Theater Wallay 'The Farm, Bani Gala' an effort to promote music of all genres alongwith polishing the talent of the young blood.

Talking to APP,Director, actor, producer, trainer and writer Ms Fizza said that these classes being held to promote the participants trained in Sitar and Tabla musical instruments.

Wajih Nizami a Sufi musician, composer and writer and Irfan Khan a Tabla player were conducting music classes.

Wajih Nizami played the plucked string instrument Sitar.

He has been described as the most well-known contemporary musician and a brilliant performer Wajih Nizami was a classical sitarist and upholds the tradition of sitar playing handed down to him through eighteen generations of dedication and devotion to music.

He was carrying the legacy of Mian Tan Sein Ji, the court musician of Mughal emperor, Akbar.

Irfan Khan was a versatile musician who has been playing tabla for two decades he has performed locally and internationally.

Irfan was committed and innovative music teacher and teaches various instruments to people of all ages.

Wajih and Irfan have been playing together for 17 years, and have been associated with Theatre Wallay for the last five years.

The COVID-19 SOP's strictly observed at music classes for all the participants.

