UrduPoint.com

Music Classes In Full Swing At Theater Wallay

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

Music classes in full swing at Theater Wallay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The enchanting 'Music Classes' were in full swing here at Theater Wallay 'The Farm, Bani Gala' an effort to promote music of all genres alongwith polishing the talent of the young blood.

Talking to APP,Director, actor, producer, trainer and writer Ms Fizza said that these classes being held to promote the participants trained in Sitar and Tabla musical instruments.

Wajih Nizami a Sufi musician, composer and writer and Irfan Khan a Tabla player were conducting music classes.

Wajih Nizami played the plucked string instrument Sitar.

He has been described as the most well-known contemporary musician and a brilliant performer Wajih Nizami was a classical sitarist and upholds the tradition of sitar playing handed down to him through eighteen generations of dedication and devotion to music.

He was carrying the legacy of Mian Tan Sein Ji, the court musician of Mughal emperor, Akbar.

Irfan Khan was a versatile musician who has been playing tabla for two decades.He has performed both locally and internationally.

Irfan was committed and innovative music teacher who teach various instruments to people of all ages.

Wajih and Irfan have been playing together for 17 years, and have been associated with Theatre Wallay for the past five years.

The COVID-19 SOP's were being strictly observed at music classes.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:hin/R:hin\778

Related Topics

Music Young Bani All Blood Court

Recent Stories

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sun ..

Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guin ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Papua New Guinea

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.