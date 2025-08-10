Open Menu

Music Concert, Wrestling Held On 282nd Urs Of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Music concert, wrestling held on 282nd Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of the 282nd annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, a series of official events including Malakhara, Sughhar Kachhari, literary conference and music concert held.

A grand music concert was held at Shah Abdul Latif Auditorium Bhit Shah on the first night of the Urs.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for food Department Jabbar Khan, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, DIG Police Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh, SSP Matiari Ijaz Memon and a large number of government officials and the public participated in the event.

A music concert will be held every evening during the three-day Urs celebrations, in which about 300 singers and songwriters will showcase their talents.

The best singers will be selected and awarded the "Latif Award" on the last day of the Urs.

In the first day's event, various artists including Ustad Shafi Muhammad Faqir, Shaman Ali Mirali, Master Wali Ahmed Mughal, Sanwal Marvel and others displayed their art brilliantly and received great applause from the audience.

