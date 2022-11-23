UrduPoint.com

Musical Evening On Iqbal's Poetry At PNCA On Nov 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Musical evening on Iqbal's poetry at PNCA on Nov 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a musical evening featuring live singing and performance on masterpieces of the legend Dr Allama Muhammed Iqbal here on November 24.

Talented singers Dr. Masuma Anwar, Mahnoor Altaf and Ali Baloch will perform on the poetry of Allama Iqbal titled "Sitaron se Aagay" for the fun loving audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Masuma Anwar is a doctor, singer-songwriter and musician who rose to prominence with her cover singles of folk-songs such as "Ve Asaan Tenu Ki Akhna", "Ve main chori chori" and "Neyu La leya". Mahnoor Altaf is a young classical vocalist in Sufi Kalam and Kafi from Islamabad. While hailing from Islamabad, Ali Baloch is a talented singer, lyricist and beautiful song writer.

The musical evening is being organized in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammed Iqbal that was celebrated on 9 November, the admirers of Iqbal's poetry come and enjoy the sophisticated music and mystical poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The musical evenings are part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the young and folk artists for their contribution in the field of singing, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP here Wednesday.

"Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies, poetries and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artists while these shows also promote messages of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Music Allama Muhammad Iqbal Doctor Young Rawalpindi November From Love

Recent Stories

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

Haji Ghulam Ali appointed as KP Governor

1 minute ago
 Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

3 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

5 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.