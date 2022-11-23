(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a musical evening featuring live singing and performance on masterpieces of the legend Dr Allama Muhammed Iqbal here on November 24.

Talented singers Dr. Masuma Anwar, Mahnoor Altaf and Ali Baloch will perform on the poetry of Allama Iqbal titled "Sitaron se Aagay" for the fun loving audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Masuma Anwar is a doctor, singer-songwriter and musician who rose to prominence with her cover singles of folk-songs such as "Ve Asaan Tenu Ki Akhna", "Ve main chori chori" and "Neyu La leya". Mahnoor Altaf is a young classical vocalist in Sufi Kalam and Kafi from Islamabad. While hailing from Islamabad, Ali Baloch is a talented singer, lyricist and beautiful song writer.

The musical evening is being organized in connection with the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammed Iqbal that was celebrated on 9 November, the admirers of Iqbal's poetry come and enjoy the sophisticated music and mystical poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The musical evenings are part of regular activities of PNCA to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the young and folk artists for their contribution in the field of singing, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP here Wednesday.

"Such shows are an excellent opportunity to enjoy the melodies, poetries and traditional songs in a live concert by the upcoming and established artists while these shows also promote messages of peace, love and harmony through combining expressions of the traditional musical heritage of the subcontinent", he said.