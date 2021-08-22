UrduPoint.com

Musical Legend Josephine Baker To Enter France's Pantheon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Musical legend Josephine Baker to enter France's Pantheon

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The remains of Josephine Baker, a famed French-American dancer, singer and actress who also fought in the French resistance during WWII, will be moved to the Pantheon mausoleum in November, an aide to President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

It will make Baker, who was born in Missouri in 1906 and buried in Monaco in 1975, the first Black woman to be laid to rest in the hallowed Parisian monument.

A group including one of Baker's sons campaigning for her induction met with Macron on July 21, Jennifer Guesdon, one of the members, told AFP.

"When the president said yes, (it was a) great joy," she said.

"It's a yes!" Macron said after the July meeting, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Sunday.

An aide to Macron confirmed to AFP that the ceremony will take place on November 30.

"Pantheonisation is built over a long period of time," the aide said.

The Baker family have been requesting her induction since 2013, with a petition gathering some 38,000 signatures.

"She was an artist, the first Black international star, a muse of the cubists, a resistance fighter during WWII in the French army, active alongside Martin Luther King in the civil rights fight," the petition says.

Another member of the campaign group, Pascal Bruckner, said Baker "is a symbol of a France that is not racist, contrary to what some media groups say".

"Josephine Baker is a true anti-racist, a true anti-fascist," Bruckner said.

The ceremony will take place on November 30, the date Baker married Frenchman Jean Lion, allowing her to get French nationality.

The Pantheon is a memorial complex for great national figures in French history from the world of politics, culture and science.

Only the president can decide on moving personalities to the former church, whose grand columns and domed roof were inspired by the Pantheon in Rome.

Of the 80 figures in the Pantheon, only five are women, including the last inductee Simone Veil, a former French minister who survived the Holocaust and fought for abortion rights, who entered in 2018.

Related Topics

World Army France Married Rome Monaco July November Women Sunday 2018 Church Family Media From

Recent Stories

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

29 minutes ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

44 minutes ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

59 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

2 hours ago
 India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

India announces 30,948 COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
 Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announci ..

Australia&#039;s lockdown to remain after announcing 914 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.