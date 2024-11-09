Musician, composer Master Ghulam Haider remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Noted musician and composer Master Ghulam Haider was remembered on his 71st death anniversary here and across the country on Saturday.

He was born in Narowal in British India in 1908. He started his artistic career from Bombay film industry. Well-known singers, Shahmshad Begum, Noor Jehan and Lata Mangeshkar were his pupil.

He composed music for various famous movies including Yamla Jat, Khazanchi, Poonji, Shaheed, Humayun and Majboor.

After independence in 1947, he shifted to Lahore and joined Pakistan film Industry. His first Pakistani film was Shahida. Haider composed music for many other Pakistani films like Beqarar, Gulnar, Akeli and Bheegi Palken.

He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan.

He died on this day due to cancer in 1953.