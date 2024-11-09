Musician, Composer Master Ghulam Haider Remembered
Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Noted musician and composer Master Ghulam Haider was remembered on his 71st death anniversary here and across the country on Saturday.
He was born in Narowal in British India in 1908. He started his artistic career from Bombay film industry. Well-known singers, Shahmshad Begum, Noor Jehan and Lata Mangeshkar were his pupil.
He composed music for various famous movies including Yamla Jat, Khazanchi, Poonji, Shaheed, Humayun and Majboor.
After independence in 1947, he shifted to Lahore and joined Pakistan film Industry. His first Pakistani film was Shahida. Haider composed music for many other Pakistani films like Beqarar, Gulnar, Akeli and Bheegi Palken.
He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Arieb makes NAPA audiences relive Sufi poetry7 hours ago
-
Horse & Cattle Show kicked off in Peshawar1 day ago
-
Iqbal's philosophy: A beacon of light nation1 day ago
-
Arieb makes NAPA audiences relive folk poetry1 day ago
-
Peshawar Museum to remain open 7 days in week2 days ago
-
Nadeem Sibtan” paintings exhibition held at PNCA2 days ago
-
Two US consulate officials visit NAPA2 days ago
-
Arts and Writers’ Forum meeting4 days ago
-
Annual grand photo walk highlights Multan’s rich heritage6 days ago
-
Legendary folk singer Reshma remembered6 days ago
-
Total Sanitation: Still a challenge for city governments6 days ago
-
Balochistan Youth - Erasing imprints of deep rooted scorn6 days ago