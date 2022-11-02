UrduPoint.com

Musk Announces $8 Monthly Charge For Verified Twitter Accounts

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Musk announces $8 monthly charge for verified Twitter accounts

San Francisco, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :New Twitter head Elon Musk said Tuesday the site will charge $8 per month to verify users' accounts, arguing the plan would upend the platform's "current lords & peasants system" and create a new revenue stream for the company.

The announcement comes days after the world's wealthiest man took sole control of the social media giant in a contentious $44 billion deal.

"Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," he tweeted, in reference to the platform's famous blue checkmark that signals a verified, authentic account.

The new plan's pricing would be adjusted by country "proportionate to purchasing power parity," Musk added in the replies to his original tweet, and would also include "priority" in replying to and searching posts, which he called "essential to defeat spam/scam." There would also be expanded video abilities, fewer ads, and the possibility for users to get a "paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us," he said.

"This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators," Musk tweeted.

In addition to offering verification privileges, the new program would take over the existing functions of Twitter Blue -- currently available for $5 per month -- which, for example, allows users to edit their tweets.

The SpaceX and Tesla chief floated the $8 subscription fee idea earlier Tuesday in a tweet reply to author Stephen King, who was complaining about reports that the verification service could cost $20 per month.

"We need to pay the bills somehow!" Musk responded.

"Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?" The proposal is only one part of a series of sweeping changes the 51-year-old entrepreneur has implemented at Twitter, with the entire board, including CEO Parag Agrawal, let go last week.

The Washington Post has reported that Musk, whose account bio currently reads "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator," plans to fire some 75 percent of his new company's 7,500 employees.

Musk's previous comments condemning Twitter's content moderation policies as heavy-handed -- as well as his frequent posts of boundary-testing memes -- has given pause to some advertisers, the company's main source of revenue.

He tried to calm the nerves by reassuring that the site would not become a "free-for-all hellscape," and announced the formation of a content moderation council.

Related Topics

Fire World Washington Social Media Twitter Company Man SITE Elon Musk SpaceX Post Tesla (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

42 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

42 minutes ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

42 minutes ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

1 hour ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

1 hour ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.