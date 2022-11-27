UrduPoint.com

Musk Asks Twitter Users If Suspended Accounts Should Receive Amnesty

November 27, 2022

Musk asks Twitter users if suspended accounts should receive amnesty

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Billionaire Elon Musk asked Twitter users on Wednesday if accounts that were previously suspended should be reinstated under what he termed a "general amnesty." "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?" the social media website's CEO asked in a poll.

There is still nearly one day left before voting ends but with more than 207,000 votes already cast, the vast majority of respondents, 74%, agreed Musk should move forward with his proposal.

Musk has already reinstated several accounts that were banned for violating Twitter's rules, including those of former President Donald Trump, congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kanye West.

