Musk faces backlash as Twitter suspends journalists

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Twitter owner Elon Musk drew anger and stern warnings from the UN and EU on Friday after suspending the accounts of half a dozen prominent journalists -- accusing them of endangering his family.

Journalists from CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post were cut off from the platform without warning, provoking the newest controversy since Musk took over the company on October 27.

"news about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying," EU commissioner Vera Jourova posted on Twitter, warning the influential platform could face hefty fines through European laws.