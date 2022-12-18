Musk restores some suspended Twitter accounts of journalists

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The Twitter accounts of several journalists suspended after Elon Musk accused them of endangering his family were reinstated Saturday, but some said the billionaire owner offered full use of the platform only if they deleted posts about tracking his location.

Musk had drawn anger and warnings from the European Union and United Nations after suspending the accounts of more than a half-dozen prominent journalists from The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post and other outlets.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the Twitter owner tweeted late Friday.

Doxxing generally means publishing private information on the internet to harass or embarrass someone.

Musk carried out a Twitter poll asking whether he should restore the suspended accounts now or in a week's time. Nearly 59 percent of the 3.69 million who took part said he should restore the accounts now.

Some of the suspended accounts were reactivated, with former Vox journalist Aaron Rupar, Mashable reporter Matt Binder and freelancer Tony Webster tweeting again Saturday.

Speaking later on MSNBC, Rupar warned that Twitter's crackdown, even if temporary, would have a "chilling effect on coverage of Elon Musk" and make reporters think twice about running afoul of the company's new owner.

The accounts of some other journalists remained suspended early Saturday, including those of business Insider's Linette Lopez and former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann.

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, who has reported at length on Musk, said that while his suspended account became viewable Saturday, Twitter has imposed a condition for him to be able to tweet again.

He said Twitter demanded he remove a post that it says violates its rules against posting private information.

"Right now, unless I agree to remove that tweet at the behest of the billionaire, I won't be allowed to tweet on the platform," O'Sullivan told CNN.

The latest controversy began Wednesday when Musk suspended @elonjet, an account that tracked flights of his private plane.

Musk said the move was necessary after a car in Los Angeles carrying one of his children was followed by "a crazy stalker"; he seemed to blame the jet tracking for the incident.