UrduPoint.com

Musk Says First Orbital Flight For Moon Rocket In Early 2022

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Musk says first orbital flight for Moon rocket in early 2022

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Elon Musk said Wednesday that the Starship developed by his company SpaceX and selected by NASA for the Americans' return to the Moon would attempt its first orbital flight early next year.

"We'll do a bunch of tests in December and hopefully launch in January," Musk said in a talk for the National academies Space Studies board.

"There's a lot of risk associated with this first launch," he said. "So I would not say that it is likely to be successful, but I think we will make a lot of progress." Starship has already made several sub-orbital flights. After multiple tests that ended in impressive explosions, SpaceX finally succeeded in landing the spacecraft, which is designed to be reusable.

For the upcoming orbital test, it will be decked out with an ultra-powerful first stage dubbed Super Heavy.

Authorization from the US Federal Aviation Administration is expected "around the end of the year," Musk said.

The billionaire entrepreneur -- who also founded electric carmaker Tesla -- said he hoped to have completed the launch pad and launch tower this month, before carrying out a series of checks.

After the proposed January test launch, he aims for a dozen additional launches or more through the end of 2022.

He said Starship would be operational to transport loads outside the framework of tests "in 2023." US space agency NASA is betting on Starship to become the lander used as part of its Artemis program to take humans back to the Moon, in 2025 at the earliest.

But the SpaceX chief has even bigger dreams for this "biggest rocket ever designed." "What we're aiming to develop with starship is a generalized means of transporting large amounts of mass or people... anywhere in the solar system," he said.

In his hour-long speech broadcast live on YouTube, the founder of SpaceX hammered home his ambitious vision: "In order for life to become multi-planetary, we'll need maybe 1,000 ships."The overarching goal of SpaceX "has been to advance space technology such that humanity can become a multi-planetary species and ultimately a spacefaring civilization," he said.

"Long term it's essential for preserving the light of consciousness," because, he said, ultimately something will happen to Earth, either a natural or man-made disaster, to end civilization on the planet.

Related Topics

Technology Company Progress Lander Elon Musk SpaceX January December YouTube From Tesla Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th November 2021

26 minutes ago
 US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Ir ..

US, Israel Mulling Short-Term Nuclear Deal With Iran to Extend Time for Talks - ..

8 hours ago
 Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

8 hours ago
 Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

Atif Aslam enthralls audience at Expo 2020

8 hours ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

8 hours ago
 Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appo ..

Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appoint Him as Prime Minister on N ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.