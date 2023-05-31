UrduPoint.com

Musk Talks 'new Energy Vehicles' With Industry Minister During China Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Musk talks 'new energy vehicles' with industry minister during China visit

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Elon Musk and China's industry minister discussed ways to develop new energy vehicles Wednesday, a day after the Tesla CEO flew into Beijing and declared he wanted to expand his business in the world's second-largest economy.

The mercurial billionaire, one of the world's richest men, is on his first trip to China in more than three years.

On Wednesday he met Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing to discuss "the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles", the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a readout.

It did not share further details. Tesla representatives did not respond to AFP requests for further information on Musk's itinerary.

Musk has extensive business interests in China and on Tuesday told foreign minister Qin Gang that his firm was "willing to continue to expand its business in China", according to a foreign ministry readout.

Chinese media reported Tesla welcomed its CEO to Beijing on Tuesday with a 16-course dinner that included seafood, New Zealand lamb and traditional Beijing-style soybean paste noodles.

China is the world's biggest electric vehicle market and Tesla announced in April it would build a second massive factory in Shanghai, which would be its second plant in the city after Gigafactory, which broke ground in 2019.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday that the country welcomed visits by international executives "to better understand China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation".

