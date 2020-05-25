UrduPoint.com
Muslim Community In United Kingdom Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr Amid Coronavirus But With Enthusiasm

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The Muslims of the United Kingdom (UK) including British Pakistanis on Sunday celebrated Eid ul Fitr, the culmination of the Holy month of Ramazan, amid lockdowns due to Coronavirus but with religious fervour and enthusiasm and through Mosques hosted virtual prayers from their homes.

The day dawn with Virtual Fajr prayers hosted at different Mosques in the United Kingdom (UK) for solidarity and unity among Muslim Ummah, protection from Covid-19 pandemic and complete elimination of the deadly disease from the affected countries in the world, world peace and resolution of the conflicts being faced by the Muslims, specially in Palestine, Yemen and Kashmir and peace in Afghanistan.

The Ulema and prayer leaders in their virtual sermons highlighted the significance and the philosophy of Fasting in the Holy month by the faithful to invoke the blessings of Allah in this world and hereafter.

British-Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslims on the occasion along with their fellow UK Muslims offered their virtual prayers, exchanged greetings on phone and reiterated to promote the true message of the Fasting for interfaith harmony ,Islamic brotherhood, global peace and generosity.

They also prayed for the departed souls of the passengers of the ill-fated PIA Lahore-Karachi bound flight which crashed near landing and plunged on a residential area in Karachi recently.

This year in UK in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, the Mosques and prayer leaders completely followed the government rules and guidelines of the lockdowns and organized Virtual Eid prayers for the faithful enabling them to offer Eid prayers from their homes and also followed the social distancing policy in the Mosques as well as at homes.

Meanwhile Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria in his video message on his behalf and on behalf of Government of Pakistan and staff of the High Commission felicitated and wished the Pakistani community in the UK a happry Eid and Eid Mubarak on this auspicious occasion.

He also expressed his sympathies with the families of COVID-19 victims and prayed that may Allah rest the departed souls in the eternal peace.

He also wished Eid Mubarak to entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

He also lauded the contribution of medics and paramedics who played an important role in the hospitals in the treatment of the patients of coronavirus and many of them fell victim of the disease.

He also appreciated the services and help extended by the community and leaders in helping the poor and people affected by the lockdowns.

The High Commissioner also thanked and appreciated the Pakistani diaspora for their valuable contribution in the Prime Minister's COVID-19 relief fund.

He urged them to contribute in the fund generously and assured them that their contribution would be utilized judiciously on the poor segment of the society and low income groups affected financially due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in Pakistan.

He said that under Government of Pakistan "Ahssas programme" nine million poor people have been financially supported and planned to help and cover upto twelve (12) million poor people in this programme.

He also thanked Government of the UK for their support and help to Pakistan and meeting the challenges being faced by the country to cope with Coronavirus pandemic.

He also lauded the UK government's help in repatriation of stranded Pakistani diaspora .

