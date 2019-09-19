UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muslim Groups Urge Gates Foundation To Rescind Award To Modi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 09:41 AM

Muslim groups urge Gates Foundation to rescind award to Modi

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :A coalition of Muslim and human rights organizations called on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to cancel its plans to award Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi its Global Goalkeeper Award, citing Modi's revocation of the disputed Kashmir region's special status.

On August 5, Modi announced plans to scrap the constitutional article giving Kashmir autonomy, putting down a repressive lockdown and cutting internet and communications services.

A letter sent by the coalition representing 52 civil and human rights, refugee and religious organizations, cited Modi's associations with Hindu nationalists and the revocation of 1.9 million Bengali-speaking Muslims' citizenship in the state of Assam, as well as his government's backing of a citizenship bill that would create a pathway to citizenship for Hindu, Buddhist and Christian migrants from neighbouring countries but not Muslims.

"Leaders of Modi's political party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have been credibly accused of emboldening 'communal violence' and failing to forcefully condemn or put a stop to recent mobs of violent Hindu nationalists lynching, murdering, and brutally beating minorities, especially Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and members of lower castes within India's society," the letter states.

"Since Mr. Modi was elected as Prime Minister in 2014, there has been a 400% increase in hate crime violence against Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Dalits," it adds.

The letter's signatories include the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Islamic Society of North America, Sisters of Mercy of the Holy Cross USA Province and the Yemeni American Merchants Association.

In a statement to The Hill, the foundation said "We have received the letter and respect the views of those who have signed it." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is receiving an award at the Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the progress India is making in improving sanitation, as part of its drive toward achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Sanitation is a key factor in improving the health and well-being of millions of people, especially women and children," the foundation added.

Related Topics

India USA Prime Minister Internet United Nations Narendra Modi Progress August Citizenship Women Muslim Christian From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

9 hours ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

9 hours ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

9 hours ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

9 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.