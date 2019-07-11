UrduPoint.com
Muslim Lawmaker Elected New Speaker Of Algeria's Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Muslim Lawmaker elected new speaker of Algeria's parliament

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A Muslim lawmaker who heads an alliance of three opposition parties has been elected speaker of Algeria's parliament, state television said.

Slimane Chenine, leader of a parliamentary alliance of three small Islamist parties -- Ennhada, Adala and El Bina -- was elected on Wednesday night, according to state tv.

He replaces Mouad Bouchareb, who resigned as speaker on July 2 amid pressure from protesters and lawmakers.

Algeria has been rocked by months of demonstrations, forcing longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down in April.

Protesters have continued to take to the streets, demanding that regime insiders leave office and independent institutions be established ahead of eventual elections.

Chenine was elected in a parliamentary session with support from the National Liberation Front -- Bouteflika's party -- and the National Democratic Rally party, which together hold a majority of seats in the lower house.

