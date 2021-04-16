UrduPoint.com
Muslims Break Fast At Church Under COVID Shadow

Fri 16th April 2021

Muslims break fast at church under COVID shadow

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 16: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Muslims living in Spain this week entered another Muslim holy month of Ramadan under strict measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Needy Muslims in Barcelona asked for an open area to break their fast as indoor gatherings were banned.

After their demand, a catholic church started to serve iftar meals for Muslims in its yard.

"This is actually an intercultural dialogue. Muslims and Christians are brothers. Mosques are important places for us as the churches are the same for them. Both are the house of God," the head of Moroccon Women Association Faouzia Chati said.

Priest Peio Sanchez described the event as "interfaith" saying: "Although we are used to living together, the epidemic lead such an interfaith event between religious communities."Catalonia region hosts most of the total 2 million Muslim population in the country.

