Muslims gather for breaking of Ramadan fast in South Africa

Muslims in South Africa on Saturday, March 31, rolled plastic sheets to host people to break their fast on the streets of Cape Town.

Ramadan started on March 23 and will continue through April 21-- the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting.