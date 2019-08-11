Muslims in UK celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Muslims in the United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday celebrated Eidul Azha with fervour and enthusiasm.

The day dawned with prayers after morning prayer at mosques in different cities of the UK for solidarity and unity among the Muslim Ummah, world peace and resolution of the conflicts being faced by the Muslims, especially in the Indian occupied Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Big Eid prayer congregations were held at mosques and open places in London, Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester where Ulema and prayer leaders highlighted the significance of the day with special reference to the supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) to invoke Allah's blessings and mercy.

British-Pakistanis on the occasion along with their fellow UK Muslims offered their prayers, exchanged greetings and reiterated to promote the true message of the sacrifice for interfaith harmony, Islamic brotherhood, global peace and generosity.

They also prayed for stability in the country and the success of democraticgovernment and its pro-people policies in Pakistan initiated for the socio-economicprosperity of the country and well-being of its people.\932