Muslims In UK Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Muslims in UK celebrate Eid-ul-Azha

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Muslims in the United Kingdom (UK) including British Pakistanis and Kashmiris on Friday celebrated Eidul Azha amid COVID-19 pandemic but with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The day dawned with prayers at Mosques in different cities of the UK for solidarity and unity among the Muslim Ummah, world peace and resolution of the conflicts being faced by the Muslims, especially in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine,Yemen and Afghanistan.

They also prayed to Allah Almighty for global peace, early relief from COVID-19 pandemic and speedy recovery of those fallen sick due to the disease.

Later, the Muslims exchanged eid greetings, offered the sacrifices of animals and shared the meat with poor needy and family members, neighbours and relatives.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has wished the Muslims of the UK and those residing across the world Eid ul Azha greetings and Eid Mubarak.

The festivity would also continue for tomorrow.

