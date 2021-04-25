Muslims' rights to offer prayers, observe fasting fully guaranteed in Xinjiang: Imam 'Id Kah' Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASHGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Muslims in Chin's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region enjoy complete religious freedom and their rights to offer prayers and observe fasting during the holy month of Ramazan are fully guaranteed, Imam of Kashgar 'Id Kah' Mosque, Muhammad Juma said.

The government fully respects people's choice of religious freedom in accordance with the law and allow Muslims and other ethnic groups to exercise their religious rituals, he said while talking to a group of foreign journalists based in Beijing.

About the history of the mosque, he said, it is located on the central square in Kashgar City, Xinjiang Uigur Autonomous Region. As the biggest mosque in China, it is a group of old Islamic constructions with strong ethnic style and religious features.

Imam Juma said, the mosque was built in 1468 as a very small structure. Several renovations and enlargements have created it with today's scale and style. It is now is equipped with facilities including tap water, electricity, heating, toilets, and radio and television as well as library, he added.

The whole complex occupies 16,800 square meters (about 4 acres) and consists of the courtyard, the Hall of Prayer, and the gate tower and as well as some other attached structures.

Just inside the gate is a big courtyard. In it, the poplar trees reach the sky and the pines grow vigorously. The whole yard is heavily shaded, making the worshippers as cool and comfortable as if they were in an air-conditioned environment.

Imam Juma said, five prayers and Jumma prayer are regularly held under strict prevention and control measures in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the mosque has a capacity to accommodate thousands of faithful especially during Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Azha congregations when Muslims living far and near gather here celebrate.

Imam Juma informed that monitoring cameras have been installed in the mosque to ensure security and safety of the people during prayers times.

About training and facilities to Imams, he said, mosque clergy members have been included in the social security system and were granted living allowances every month.

The government also provide subsidies if they want to study in religious institutions in Xinjiang and abroad. "They are provided subsidised return air tickets and rebate in tuition fees during study in those religious institutions." He said a total of 10 Islamic institutes have been established across the region to train imams in mosques, so as to meet people's religious needs.

Responding to a question about education of religion for common people, he said that people could access religious information through channels including authorized religious sites, periodicals and websites, he said.

According to a report released by the central government, Xinjiang has printed and distributed 1.76 million copies of the Quran and Sahih al-Bukhari, one of six major hadith collections. An internet portal for Xinjiang's Muslims is also available in Uygur and Chinese.

Religious organizations have also organized training courses on religious knowledge and etiquette for citizens with religious beliefs, the report said.