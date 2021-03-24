UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mussolini's Great-grandson Signs First Pro Contract With Lazio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:50 AM

Mussolini's great-grandson signs first pro contract with Lazio

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The great-grandson of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini said Tuesday he has signed his first professional contract with Lazio, the Rome club with a history of association with the far-right.

On his Instagram page, Romano Floriani Mussolini posted a photo of himself penning the contract until 2024 alongside Mauro Bianchessi, head of Lazio's youth section.

"Thinking about where I started," wrote the 18-year-old defender, the son of Alessandra Mussolini, a former European MP for the centre-right Forza Italia party.

"I am delighted to have signed my first professional contract with SS Lazio, and to spend another three years with this shirt," he wrote under the account name Romano Floriani.

The teenager has already played in the Lazio youth side, having come through the club's academy set-up since 2016. He also passed through city rivals Roma's youth sector.

Lazio have frequently had to distance themselves from links between sections of their hardcore fans and far-right groups.

In 2018, Lazio were fined 50,000 Euros ($61,000) by the Italian Football federation after fans posted anti-Semitic stickers depicting Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma jersey in the Stadio Olimpico.

The club was also embroiled in controversy in 2005 when Lazio striker Paolo Di Canio was fined 10,000 euros after making a fascist-style salute to supporters during a derby victory over rivals Roma.

Di Canio had claimed the straight arm gesture had been a misrepresentation by a cameraman.

Lazio in January 2020 ordered 16 fans caught making fascist salutes at a Europa League home game against Rennes to contribute to paying a 20,000-euro fine imposed by UEFA on the club over the incident.

Related Topics

Football Fine Derby Roma Rennes Rome January 2016 2018 2020 Dictator From Allied Rental Modarba Instagram

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

23 minutes ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieves over lo ..

27 minutes ago

Rally held under Balochistan Youth Alliance in Que ..

27 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Chaman ..

27 minutes ago

Dozens die in migrant ship fire off Libya: charity ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.