Muzakra On "Cultural Review Of Balochistan" On Sept 19 At Lon Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize Muzakra a literary session on "Cultural Review of Balochistan" on September 19 at its Media Centre, Lok Virsa.

In the said session a holistic review of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Balochistan would be conferred upon.

In the same vein, its significance, efforts made for its safeguarding and conservation, with challenges and ways ahead would also be deliberated upon at length.

Noor Khan Muhammad Hassani has consented to speak on the topic. He is a writer, poet, researcher and a columnist. Recently retired from the senior post of Director General Public Relations Balochistan Hassani has two travelogues, one autobiography, one research book on the Balochistan Saqafti Tanazur, hundreds of articles in national and local dailies on the topic of history and culture of Balochistan to his credit.