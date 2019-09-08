MVP Antetokounmpo and Greece fall to US at World Cup

Shenzhen, China, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to save Greece as holders the United States reached the Basketball World Cup quarter-finals with a 69-53 win on Saturday.

In front of a capacity 12,000 crowd in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, Gregg Popovich's world and Olympic champions had two or sometimes three players on Greece's danger man.

Stop the 24-year-old from the Milwaukee Bucks and you stop Greece was clearly the mantra and they were comfortable in making it a fourth win in four games.

Also into the quarter-finals were Australia and France, but Greece need a big win over the Czech Republic on Monday to advance.

San Antonio Spurs coach Popovich, whose team is warming to the task of lifting a third title in a row, said: "It was a good test and helped us get better. That's our goal to get better in every one of these games." After limiting the Greeks and Antetokounmpo, Popovich conceded that "defence is ahead of the offence, for sure.

"But that's expected from 12 guys who have never played together before... each day that we have we hope that our execution can get better and better, and as coaches learn what's best for these guys." There was a buzz of anticipation each time Antetokounmpo had possession and despite close American attention he finished with a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Kemba Walker, a leading light for the Americans in China, top-scored for the holders with 15 points and also had six assists.

This is no "Dream Team" with the US missing their NBA megastars and failing to really light up the tournament.

They laboured to an overtime victory in the first round against Turkey, but they were never in serious danger against Greece in this second-round encounter.

After a tight first quarter when Antetokounmpo scored seven points, Team USA -- whose roster is one of the youngest in the competition at average age 26 -- turned the screw.