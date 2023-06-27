Open Menu

MWC Shanghai 2023 To Showcase Lastest Mobile Communications Development

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2023 will be held in the Chinese metropolis from June 28 to 30, said the event's organizer.

The Global System for Mobile Communications Alliance (GSMA), the event's organizer, said nearly 300 exhibitors will attend.

"As a technology hub in China, the world's biggest mobile market, Shanghai is the natural host city for MWC in Asia. We are hugely grateful for the continued support of Shanghai and our partners and hosts," said Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA.

This year's event will feature an exhibition called "Digital Shanghai" to show the city's international scientific and technological vision. The latest products in the field of mobile communications will also be on display.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the MWC Shanghai.

