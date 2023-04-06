Close
MWL Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' Incursion Into Courtyards Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:20 AM

MWL condemns Israeli occupation forces' incursion into courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Makkah, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Muslim World League (MWL) condemned the Israeli occupation forces storming into the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the blatant assault on peaceful worshipers.

The MWL denounced Israeli practices that violate the sanctity of Islamic sites and constitute a serious violation of international laws and norms.

The league emphasized the importance of collective action to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, and to stop all practices that undermine the chances of a solution in the occupied territories, reaffirming its firm support for all efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian cause.

