MWL condemns settlement operations on the occupied Palestinian territories

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Muslim World League (MWL) has expressed its rejection and condemnation of the illegal settlement operations on the occupied Palestinian territories, which violate all relevant international laws and resolutions.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the General Secretariat of MWL, the Secretary General of the MWL Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, who is also President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, reiterated the call for a just and comprehensive peace, and once again for stopping all unilateral measures that undermine the chances of reaching a solution in the occupied territories, emphasizing the firm position of MWL on the side of the Palestinian people.