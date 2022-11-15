MWL Condemns Terrorists Bombing in Istanbul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Muslim World League (MWL) condemned the terrorist bombing that targeted the Taksim Square, Istanbul, which resulted in a number of casualties and injuries.

The Secretary-General of the MWL, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr.

Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced, in a statement issued by the General Secretariat, this criminal act, reiterating the position of the MWL and the entire Islamic world, which rejects and strongly condemns violence and terrorism.

On behalf of the MWL and its international councils and bodies, Dr. Al-Issa expressed solidarity with the Turkish people, expressing sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.